Dominion Energy Enhances Net Zero Goals by Targeting Scope 3 Emissions

By supporting various regulations, developing supply chain transparency and implementing and developing new energy technologies, Dominion Energy says it will work to achieve net zero in the company’s Scope 3 emissions.

The clean-energy company is especially focusing on three material Scope 3 categories, including electricity purchased to power the grid, fuel for its power stations and gas distribution systems, and consumption by natural gas customers. According to Dominion Energy, those areas cover nearly all of the Scope 3 emissions measured and reported in the company’s 2021 climate report.

Dominion Energy has previously set targets to reach net zero carbon and methane emissions from power generation and natural gas operations by 2050.

Scope 3 emissions are from activities not directly produced by an organization, but are indirectly impacted by its value chain, according to the EPA. Unlike Scope 1 and 2 emissions, businesses and organizations are not required to quantify Scope 3 emissions under the GHG Corporate Protocol.

It is also one of the more difficult areas to address in terms of net zero efforts. While many companies are making progress in lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions, a report by EcoAct found 22% of top businesses have made reductions in Scope 3 emissions.

Efforts like the Science Based Targets Initiative’s enhanced Net-Zero Corporate Standard aim to make Scope 3 reductions more attainable.

As for Dominion Energy’s efforts, the company plans to reduce these emissions through supplier engagement, constructive public policy and technology innovation.

Dominion Energy has invested in making electricity and natural gas cleaner as well as building solar and renewable natural gas portfolios, developing what it says is the largest offshore wind project in North America as well as modernizing gas distribution and piloting hydrogen use.

The company says part of its expanded net zero efforts will include supporting federal methane regulation. It also is developing plans that it says will require collaboration with policymakers and regulators to increase access to renewable natural gas.

Dominion Energy says it will develop procurement practices that encourage transparency and enhanced disclosures by suppliers regarding their emissions and greenhouse gas reduction programs. The company says it will prioritize offers for responsibly sourced gas from suppliers in addition to those committed to net zero goals consistent with Dominion Energy’s reliability and cost obligations.

Additionally, the company says it will pursue more hydrogen use, such as a current distribution pilot program it has in Utah. It will also pursue reductions in the carbon intensity of power sourced from the market consistent with company goals.

Dominion Energy isn’t alone in Scope 3 emissions goals. Last year Chevron included Scope 3 emissions as part of an updated 2050 net zero target and Clorox said the majority of its emissions were Scope 3 and looked to help address them through science based targets.

Dominion Energy provides clean energy services to 7 million customers in 13 states.