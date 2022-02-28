ExxonMobil to Expand Carbon Capture and Storage at Wyoming Facility

ExxonMobil will expand carbon capture and storage at its LaBarge, Wyoming, facility, which has captured more CO2 than any other facility in the world to date. The expansion project will capture up to 1.2 million metric tons of CO2, in addition to the 6-7 million metric tons captured at LaBarge each year.

ExxonMobil completed front-end engineering and design work for the project in December 2021 and expects to issue the engineering, procurement, and construction contract in March. Pending regulatory approvals, startup is estimated in 2025.

The expansion is part of the company’s 2030 emission-reduction plans and supports the company’s ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) for its operated assets by 2050. By capturing an additional 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 each year, ExxonMobil can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%. The LaBarge facility currently captures nearly 20% of all human-made CO2 captured in the world each year.

ExxonMobil recently established its Low Carbon Solutions business to commercialize low-emission technologies. It is initially focusing on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and biofuels – technologies where the company can leverage its core competencies. Over the next six years, the company plans to invest more than $15 billion on lower-emission initiatives.