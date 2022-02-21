From the Editor: E+E Leader Awards Entry Period Closes Soon — Submit Today



Dear Reader,

Here’s the deal: the deadline for the 10th annual Environment+Energy Leader Awards is February 28 — that is, exactly a week from today. And while submissions have come in steadily over the past months, I’m quite certain there are many procrastinators out there who have not submitted their products or projects yet. If this is you, here’s your gentle reminder!

Why Should I Submit?

The E+E Leader Awards recognize excellence and innovation in products that provide companies with environmental and energy benefits, and in those projects implemented by C&I organizations that have improved environmental or energy management outcomes. Why should you care? Because being recognized by E+E Leader — and our cadre of top experts in the industry who serve on our judging panel — ensures your company is top-of-mind when organizations are seeking solutions to their environmental and energy management problems.

Top Products and Top Projects of the Year, as awarded by the unbiased judges, reap a variety of benefits, including:

Judge quotes to use to self-promote. One judge from recent years awarded Top Product of the Year status to a company, saying the product had “a definite impact on the bottom line in both the effects of its use and the cost of its use, making it more likely for […] operators to perform the task. This will ultimately save everyone money and the environment from unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions.”

to use to self-promote. One judge from recent years awarded Top Product of the Year status to a company, saying the product had “a definite impact on the bottom line in both the effects of its use and the cost of its use, making it more likely for […] operators to perform the task. This will ultimately save everyone money and the environment from unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions.” Credibility: Being a winner is validation of your product, project or application from a credible third party to the environment and energy industries.

Being a winner is validation of your product, project or application from a credible third party to the environment and energy industries. Sales Advantage: Being recognized as an E+E Leader award winner is an additional tool for your sales team.

Being recognized as an E+E Leader award winner is an additional tool for your sales team. Competitive Edge: Instantly tell the industry that your product or solution has something unique and worthy. Our Award badges have been featured on product packaging, websites and product sell-sheets.

Instantly tell the industry that your product or solution has something unique and worthy. Our Award badges have been featured on product packaging, websites and product sell-sheets. Visibility and Exposure: You’ll receive promotion in the Environment+Energy Leader Award Report, in the E+E Leader newsletter, in a “Hall of Fame” on the E+E Leader website, in E+E Leader press materials and during our annual solutions summit.

You’ll receive promotion in the Environment+Energy Leader Award Report, in the E+E Leader newsletter, in a “Hall of Fame” on the E+E Leader website, in E+E Leader press materials and during our annual solutions summit. PR and Marketing Tools: We include a press release template to help you promote your winning product or project. In addition you can use the Environment+Energy Leader Award Winner badge on product packaging, websites, trade show displays and posters and in other marketing materials.

As one past winner said:

“We leveraged the win through a press release and social media, and can now refer to our ‘award-winning prioritization tool’ in the marketplace, which further establishes our credibility and leadership in the market.”

You’ve got one week. Ready, set, submit!

Jennifer Hermes Nastu

Content Director

Environment+Energy Leader

PS: It’s ridiculously easy to submit. Just answer four questions about your submission, attach any promotional materials you have in your possession, and hit submit.