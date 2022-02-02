General Motors to Power Three Automotive Plants with Clean Energy

General Motors today announced a new pledge to power Michigan automotive plants in Flint, Burton, and Wyoming with clean energy. General Motors partnered with Consumers Energy for the project.

This initiative brings General Motors closer to its target of sourcing 100% renewable energy in the US by 2025. GM made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at its Flint Assembly Plant, Parts Processing Center in Burton, and GM Components Holdings Plant in Wyoming. This commitment supports roughly 70 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan.

Through new and existing GM plants in Consumers Energy’s Renewable Energy Program, which puts Consumers on a path to add more renewable power to its generation fleet, GM is offsetting 235,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. Consumers Energy and GM started partnering on clean energy projects in 2018.

GM has had several forays into clean energy recently. Just last month, the automaker announced new commercial applications for its HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell technology. In an effort to accelerate its growth as a platform innovator, GM will take HYDROTEC beyond its use in vehicles to mobile power generation. And in October, General Motors and GE Renewable Energy announced a partnership to evaluate ways to improve supply chains used for finding rare earth materials for manufacturing electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.