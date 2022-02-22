Houston Dynamo FC Sets Sights on Decarbonization, Enlists Shell Energy

Yesterday, professional soccer club Houston Dynamo FC and Shell Energy signed a letter of intent to make Shell the exclusive energy provider of the club’s men’s soccer team The Houston Dynamo, its women’s soccer team The Houston Dash, and the Houston-based PNC Stadium, which is home to both teams. The agreement will take effect beginning with the 2022 season.

Houston Dynamo FC plans to halve its carbon footprint by 2026. To this end, it has enlisted Shell to implement integrated energy solutions such as LED lighting installation, HVAC system replacements and EV charging stations at PNC Stadium. Sustainability efforts will be extended to the broader community through programs such as “Trees for Threes,” in which the Club and Shell Energy will plant a tree for every game the Dynamo or Dash win that gives them three points in the league standings.

Commenting on the partnership, Vice President of Renewables and Energy Solutions for Shell Energy Glen Wright said,

“The world is in the midst of an energy transition. We’re excited about the opportunity to come together with Houston Dynamo FC to help them achieve their decarbonization goals while at the same time showcasing to fans what is possible when we work together.”

Houston Dynamo FC President John Walker added:

“Shell Energy is at the forefront of providing cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the Houston Dynamo Football Club family. We take pride in being leaders on and off the pitch, and with the help of Shell Energy we aim to be a leader in sustainability by reducing our carbon footprint by half over the next five years.”

Shell Energy, formerly known as MP2, is helping multiple clients reduce their carbon footprints. Last July, the City of San Diego hired Shell Energy to install and operate eight solar-powered microgrids throughout the city. Last March, Visa tapped the Shell plc subsidiary to power its Virginia data center with 100% renewable energy. And in 2020, Wells Fargo agreed to source 150,000 megawatt-hours of renewable power annually from the energy supplier.

Given the ever-increasing emphasis on sustainability, many stadiums are taking action to green their operations. The Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena partnered with aluminum recycler Novelis last November to advance its goal of becoming a zero-waste stadium. Since then, it has diverted more than one million pounds of waste and has hosted a “TRUE zero-waste” event, which diverts at least 90% of waste generated from landfills, incineration, and the environment.

Other examples include: