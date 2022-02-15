Personal Care Brands Partner to Fight Plastic Pollution

One hundred personal care brands based in more than 15 countries are partnering in an effort to remove 4127 tons of plastic waste every year. The brands partnered with rePurpose Global to tackle the issue of plastic pollution globally by going plastic neutral, plastic negative, or pledging waste removal through the organization’s 14 impact projects.

One of rePurpose Global’s most recent partners, Pley Beauty is a clean beauty line founded by actress Peyton List that launched in January 2022. Pley Beauty is now a Certified Plastic Neutral brand with rePurpose Global, by committing to calculating its plastic use, reducing its packaging footprint, and financing the removal of at least as much plastic waste from nature as they use.

The partnership not only keeps waste out of nature in Bogota, Colombia, but also creates a positive social impact by enabling the expansion of waste collection in a region where infrastructure is severely limited, and repurposes collected plastic waste into eco-wood for public utilities such as park benches and affordable housing for informal waste workers. The project also finances the collection of low-value plastic waste otherwise destined for landfills or the environment, thereby creating a crucial income stream for over 3,000 waste workers in the city.

Statistics show that the personal care industry produces 120 billion units of packaging annually, with most being non-recyclable and ending up in landfills or oceans. This has encouraged many personal care brands to take action through accountability and transparency, as they have historically been key contributors to plastic waste in nature.

To date, 230 brands across 26 countries and 3 continents are working with rePurpose Global to measure, reduce, and offset their plastic footprint.