Sheetz Adds Renewable Energy to Power Pennsylvania Stores

Restaurant and convenience store chain Sheetz will receive renewable energy from Constellation to power the majority of its facilities in Pennsylvania, and as part of the commitment Constellation has entered separate power purchase agreements to procure renewable energy in the state.

Sheetz will further benefit from the agreement by using a platform that builds off the Constellation Offsite Renewables power product. That enables development of, and increases access to, renewable energy projects for businesses by removing obstacles of traditional power purchase agreements (PPA).

The platform will allow Sheetz to use offsite renewable energy and manage costs with a fixed rate for that power. It also includes physical load-following energy supply, which is inclusive of all applicable transmission, ancillary services and other non-distribution costs required for energy generation, according to Constellation. The offering also gives businesses access to wholesale power markets through Constellation’s buying power.

Constellation’s PPA from the Sheetz agreement will procure a total of 55 megawatts of renewable energy, and the solar projects will be developed in Pennsylvania and are expected to be operational by 2024. Sheetz will receive nearly 100 million kilowatt hours of energy per year through the PPAs, and that will be matched by renewable energy certificates (REC) sourced from renewable facilities throughout the United States.

The RECs from the in-development solar projects are not included in the agreement, Sheetz says.

Sheetz will use the renewable energy to power more than 160 stores and 40 other facilities. The company says the renewable energy use will help it avoid nearly 78,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

The Giant Company grocery store chain has a similar agreement with Constellation in Pennsylvania, where the retail operation will get nearly 155 million kilowatt hours of energy per year. Best Buy, PepsiCo and McCormick & Company also are receiving RECs from a solar project in Texas through an agreement with the energy company.

RECs are a rapidly growing market as more businesses seek ways to obtain renewable energy, and Transparent Energy said at the end of 2021 it could increase five-fold in 2022. That kind of increase has led to fluctuations in the market, which saw prices as low as $1 a unit in early 2021 and as high as $7 an REC by August, according to Edison Energy.

The Sheetz renewable energy agreement is part of the company’s sustainability efforts, which have also included installing LED lighting, high efficiency HVAC systems and building automation systems. The company also has fast charging for electric vehicles at locations in six states and increased recycling services across its operations.