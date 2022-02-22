SRS Distribution Implements Waste and Recycling Platform from Rubicon

With a network of hundreds of independent distributors and a range of waste and recycling needs, SRS Distribution has entered a multi-year agreement with Rubicon Technologies to help address those demands and improve company sustainability efforts.

SRS is a distributor of exterior building and outdoor living products and has nearly 600 locations in the United States, and the company will use Rubicon’s recycling and waste platform across its operations. The software will help SRS manage its waste and recycling as well as provide sustainability data, analytics and reporting tools.

SRS has what it says is the US’s largest network of independent distributors, which operate as regional and local brands across 44 states, and with that comes a range of needs to hit sustainability targets. The waste and recycling platform from Rubicon will help those operations adopt a digital waste and recycling system as well as grow their waste management capabilities, the company says.

The EPA encourages commercial operations to address waste and recycling systems. The agency says there are many benefits to the efforts, including cutting costs, significantly reducing emissions as well as energy needs, and being transparent with stakeholders by sharing waste management information.

More efforts have been made to encourage recycling, including regulations such as legislation to put requirements on plastic recycling in an 11-state region of the Northeastern US or even addressing commercial organic waste in California.

Last year Rubicon’s system helped State Farm Arena in Atlanta host what the venue says was the first zero-waste NBA All-Star game. The arena, which hosts more than 200 events annually, continues its efforts to divert waste and encourage recycling, such as a recent Billie Eilish performance that also was said to be no-waste.

Rubicon’s waste and recycling network includes more than 7,000 hauler and vendor partners.

“At SRS we understand the value and importance of corporate responsibility, and the positive impact our company can have on communities everywhere,” says Ryan Nelson, chief financial officer of SRS.