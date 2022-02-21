A recent survey of North American fleets discovered that 43% of participants are already reporting on gas emissions, another 20% are planning to in the future, and roughly 35% have no imminent plans to begin. Additionally, for organizations already reporting, roughly 90% of respondents pointed to internal sustainability initiatives as the driving force, just under 20% from local or state governments and nearly 40% mentioned customer demand as the largest driver for sustainability reporting. This shows a clear need for this type of reporting that is being fueled by the universal push to make organizations greener at every level.

The survey, conducted by Utilimarc, was created to understand how leading North American fleets were tracking and reporting on their progress towards goals set on emissions reduction – of which the commercial fleet industry makes up, an estimated 35% of GHG emissions worldwide. This survey went out to more than 13,000 participants and aimed to investigate the motive and urgency in reporting on GHGs and sustainability initiatives, as well as gauge how fleets were choosing to pursue their reporting strategies.

Some key metrics of the survey assessed the driving forces for organizations currently reporting emissions, along with the frequency of reports and which systems they are using to do so. For organizations not yet reporting on GHGs, the survey gauged the likelihood of beginning to report in the future.

In addition to the why and the how, the survey looked to investigate the outcome of fleets tracking and reporting their greenhouse gas emissions. Follow up questions surrounding GHG emissions from charging electric vehicles and concrete plans for reducing GHGs paint a fuller picture for how greenhouse gas reporting will play a part in fleets’ sustainability strategies.

