93 US Manufacturing Plants Earned Energy Star Certification from the EPA in 2022

Honda, PepsiCo, Bimbo Bakeries, and ExxonMobil are among the 93 US manufacturing plants that earned Energy Star certification from the EPA in 2022. Energy Star certified plants are verified to be among the most energy-efficient plants within their industries.

Over a single year, these plants avoided nearly 90 trillion Btus of energy consumption. Since the first plants were certified in 2006, certified plants have cumulatively saved manufacturers more than $7 billion on energy bills when compared to average-performing facilities.

To assess energy performance, plants use EPA’s Energy Star EPIs scoring system. Plants must score 75 or higher on these 100-point scales—indicating that they are more energy efficient than at least 75% of similar facilities nationwide— to be eligible for certification. Certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors, from cement and steel to glass and commercial bakeries.

Energy Star is government-backed and provides simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions.

Some of Bimbo Bakeries’ achievements include expanding the use of electric vehicle fleet to 100 vehicles in 2021, earning the Energy Star challenge in two commercial bread and roll bakeries, and continuing the trend of energy savings by achieving a 5% improvement in energy intensity and a 2% reduction in absolute energy each year. As part of the world’s largest baking company, Bimbo says it plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, work towards zero waste by 2030 by diverting waste from landfill and improving packaging sustainability, and work with suppliers, farmers and other relevant stakeholders to understand and advocate for regenerative agriculture.

Other plants that earned Energy Star certification this year include Argos, GCC, General Motors, and Dave’s Killer Bread.