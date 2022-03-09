Bluebird Network Determines Facility Emissions, Enhances Sustainability Objectives

In order to obtain net zero carbon emissions and to add more substantial sustainability goals, data center and communications infrastructure provider Bluebird Network determined the greenhouse gas emissions generated by its facilities and developed plans to make improvements, including improving the sustainability of its supply chain.

Bluebird says it is implementing sustainable purchasing alternatives and vendor relationships throughout its supply chain to reduce its carbon footprint. The company also created an electronic recycling program, established closed-loop water systems within data centers and adopted LED lighting technologies at data center facilities.

The plans come as Bluebird finalized its environment, social and governance roadmap while enhancing its sustainability program to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Columbia, Missouri-based Bluebird owns two data centers in the Midwest United States and provides internet and transport services through its fiber infrastructure.

Increase in technology fields, data and cloud networks and smart systems also means there is more of a reliance on data centers.

Data centers use significant amounts of energy, estimated by the Department of Energy to account for 2% of the US’s electricity use, which has led to greater focus on improving their efficiency. That has led to strong markets in data center liquid cooling as well as energy efficient data centers.

Bluebird says it has always prioritized energy efficiency but is now taking its ESG efforts a step further. The company will continue its energy audits and commissioning on facilities to determine energy conservation measures to facilitate continued improvement in that area in ways that reduce emissions.

Under its updated objectives, Bluebird also created hot air return plenums at its data centers to improve cooling efficiencies. Additionally, the company created a used electronic purchasing program and is buying more efficient vehicles to replace older models.

Bluebird isn’t alone in the industry in updating its sustainability goals. Digital power company Akamai Technologies recently said more than 50% of its platform was powered by renewable energy last year and it is working with its data center partners on increased energy efficiency.