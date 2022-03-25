Growth in the Environmental Sector calls for Strategic Workforce Solutions

Businesses are adopting sustainable innovation across Canada and the increased demand for environmental workers is the biggest indicator of this. The development of new products, services and processes to generate long-term social and environmental benefits has made green occupations one of the fastest growing segments of the labour market. Further, many companies are prioritizing sustainability to outperform competitors and meet consumer needs. Though this is a positive change, improved workforce planning and talent management will be required to ensure an adequate supply of skilled workers across the environmental sector.

ECO Canada is a non-profit organization that has been contributing to the growth and development of the Canadian environmental workforce for decades. They champion the end-to-end career of environmental professionals with services such as research, certification, and HR solutions – all in an effort to grow the economy and build climate resilience.

The organization is conducting their 2022 Demographics, Salary & HR Trends survey. This annual initiative invites Canadian environmental employers and workers to share their unique knowledge, which influence strategic workforce solutions across the environmental sector.

Information from the survey helps benchmark salaries, strengthen recruitment, and improve approaches to retaining environmental workers. It also informs HR policies, practices and procedures by identifying key trends impacting workforce diversity and compensation.

Environmental employers and workers who participate in the survey will receive ECO Canada’s Environmental Worker Salary and Hiring Insights report and a chance to win a VISA gift card. To complete the survey, please click here.

ECO Canada’s labour market research aims to identify sector trends shaping the environmental sector and its workforce in Canada. Their latest Labour Market Outlook reveals that job growth and retirements will account for 173,000 net environmental job openings by 2025. This means organizations will not only need fresh talent with emerging skills, but they will also need younger professionals with transferable skills to contend with retirement attrition.

To address workforce challenges, ECO Canada offers targeted training programs, job matching and wage funding. These solutions are beneficial for individuals, employers, governments and educators and trainers – professionals thrive and businesses grow. To date, ECO Canada has distributed over $144M in wage and training subsidies and has helped to fill 14,000 job placements.