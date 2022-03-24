How LG Innotek Will Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2040

LG Innotek has finalized the ‘2040 Carbon Neutrality Plan’ at a recent ESG committee meeting. With this declaration, LG Innotek expects to gain further momentum for its ESG management.

The 2040 Carbon Neutrality Plan includes yearly goals and detailed strategies for achieving carbon neutrality. The company will switch to renewable energy for all electricity used in its business sites around the world by 2030 and achieve zero carbon emission by 2040.

The first step is to use 100% renewable energy in all of its business sites by 2030. Electricity accounts for more than 90% of LG Innotek’s greenhouse gas emissions. This is why it is so important for the company to secure its electricity from renewable energy for carbon neutrality.

How They’ll Do It

To achieve this, LG Innotek plans to introduce and expand solar energy generation facilities in its Korean business sites. Also, the company will make use of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) program, and the Green Premium program, where a company receives renewable electricity from Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) at an additional fee. In fact, LG Innotek is receiving 192 gigawatts of renewable electricity through the Green Premium this year.

The company also has a plan to increase the use of renewable energy in overseas production facilities such as the one in Vietnam. It will use programs such as PPA and renewable energy use certification in each country and consider the introduction of solar energy generation facilities.

LG Innotek will also carry out various measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In particular, the company plans to acquire the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) validation at its domestic and overseas sites to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from the landfill waste. This validation is an international index issued by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety science company, to evaluate corporate resource recycling rate.

In addition, LG Innotek aims to replace all its business vehicles with zero-emission vehicles by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To do so, the company is continuously increasing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its domestic business sites.