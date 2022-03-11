James Fisher Charters Go Marine Group’s Go Electra Service Vessel

Yesterday, British marine engineering services provider James Fisher announced that it has signed a seasonal charter agreement with Go Marine Group for its multi-purpose service vessel, the Go Electra.

James Fisher stated the charter will add much needed security for customers amid cost and supply chain crunches in the industry.

The agreement secures the boat throughout the remainder of 2022. It will be used by subsidiaries James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables) and James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech). James Fisher plans to mobilize Go Electra in and around UK waters for unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification with remotely operated vehicles (ROV), Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) activities, and air diving projects. The vessel will be configured with a fully integrated, hanger deployed WROV and Observation Class ROV along with the added flexibility of switching between a 3rd ROV and Air Diving Spread.

James Fisher said the agreement will afford quicker response times and tailored health and safety standards implemented, as well as stabilized and reliable day rates for customers. In addition, there will be an increase in operational uptime, with a consistent crew and shortened mobilization and demobilization times between projects resulting in boosted productivity and sustainability due to fewer overall transits to shore.

James Fisher selected the Go Electra after an extensive vessel research and evaluation process in line with its prioritization of efficiency and sustainability in its decision-making. The boat was built in 2011, measures at around 80 meters in length with DP2 capabilities, and has an onboard capacity for 66 crew and passengers. It has an established North Sea operating record.

Commenting on the charter, Paula Crosby, Head of Tendering at JF Renewables and Subtech, stated:

“A seasonal charter like this is a first for James Fisher and signifies our commitment to the UK offshore and North Sea energy sector, following several difficult years for the industry due to price and supply chain complications compounded by COVID-19. We’re delighted to have secured the Go Electra for the season, enabling us to not only lock-in day rates from the offset [sic] but also offer expedited mobilization and pass on cost efficiencies for our customers. 2022 is set to be one of our busiest years yet, so it was really important to us to ensure that we’ve got the best setup for our operations over the coming months.”

James Fisher believes the charter will provide JF Renewables and JF Subtech customers with increased security and stability in operation, allowing for increased productivity and the acceleration of projects that will support the industry’s growth through a hastening energy transition.

John Ewen, Assets and Operations Director at JF Subtech, commented of the charter, added:

“The Go Electra is the ideal vessel for our project backlog this year, and really cements our position in the market by allowing us to be agile, reactive and competitive with the flexibility to cover both Air Diving & ROV campaigns and continue to commit to our sustainability goals across the renewables and subsea sectors.”

This move builds on James Fisher’s existing efforts — last November, it completed phase one of UXO identification at energy firm RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm, located off the northeast coast of the UK.

To green operations in line with climate targets, many players in the maritime industry are adopting innovative solutions. In January, Maersk launched the first full-scale offshore vessel charging venture. In December, Zéphyr & Borée announced it will build a container ship equipped with a wind-assisted propulsion system. And last August, Maersk committed to adding eight large shipping vessels to its fleet capable of running on carbon-neutral methanol.