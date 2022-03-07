Largest Solar and Battery Storage Facility PPA in Northern California Signed

D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) today announced the signing of SMUD’s first combined solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) sized at 200-megawatt AC and 400-megawatt hour.

The project is the largest combined solar and BESS generation facility announced in northern California under PPA contract at this time and will be located on the east side of Sacramento County. The project is expected to reach commercial operation no later than 2024 and will provide SMUD’s customers with a long-term, reliable supply of local renewable energy.

The project is expected to deliver significant community benefits including creation of an estimated 400 jobs during construction. The agricultural ranch that currently operates on the proposed project site will continue to run in parallel to the energy facility, and the project will incorporate key aspects of environmental sustainability into design and ongoing operations. Affiliates of Bona Terra Energy, LLC assisted as co-developers in the project.

As part of the project, the SMUD Clean Energy Community Leaders – Mark Gall Memorial Scholarship will be funded by DESRI. The scholarship will help cultivate local workforce talent and support students in the greater Sacramento area who demonstrate interest in renewable energy development.