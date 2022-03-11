Meet the 100: Aleksandra Dobkowski-Joy, Estée Lauder Companies

The Environment+Energy Leader 100 is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the 100… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E 100 Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Meet Aleksandra Dobkowski-Joy, executive director of ESG for The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC). Aleksandra leads the team that serves as the corporate nexus for collecting, consolidating, validating, and reporting ESG data. “The most visible manifestation of our work is the annual publication of ELC’s Beauty Inspired, Values Driven Social Impact & Sustainability Report,” she says. “It’s an amazing showcase of how we’ve embedded sustainability across our business.”

Tell us about your on responsibilities and day-to-day activities.

Aleksandra Dobkowski-Joy: Throughout the year, I work across functions, brands, regions, and channels to ensure we have high-quality, timely, and reliable data to track progress towards our corporate commitments and ESG priorities. We align to leading practice and external standards such as SASB, TCFD, and GRI, while keeping a close eye on rapidly evolving disclosure regulations.

I’m also fortunate to support engagement across our core stakeholder groups – from employees to investors – to ensure that our disclosures are responsive to their needs. This is one of my favorite aspects of my job!

Tell us about your biggest environmental challenge and how you are addressing it.

ADJ: One of the biggest challenges I’m seeing across all industries is the demand for environmental and social data that is consistent and comparable enough to be decision-useful for both management and investors. ELC is a global corporation with a significant number of locations around the world, which makes things even more complex. We’re continuously working to strengthen our data sourcing processes and validation protocols.

One aspect of this work is leveraging the expertise of our financial and internal audit functions. By establishing a “controls” mindset with employees on the front lines of data collection, we elevate data quality and accuracy. Another aspect is engaging with our external auditors to secure assurance for some of our reported metrics. This practice provides an additional level of confidence for users of our data and information.

What is one of the challenges you face? Do you have any tips that would help colleagues at other companies who are facing similar challenges?

ADJ: I think that all of us in this field know that getting good data is hard! And yet, it’s a fundamental component of setting credible targets and really understanding our impact. At ELC, we’ve been successful in establishing ambitious ESG goals while providing a tremendous amount of transparency around environmental and social data trendlines.

What’s key is that data quality is as much of a mindset and culture as it is a task or activity. That means that I focus not only on the mechanics of data collection, but also change management; essentially, helping our data owners understand why we’re seeking to achieve such a high level of care when it comes to our data collection efforts. Cross-functional collaboration is also critical, especially as we move towards a future where environmental and social metrics are starting to be required as part of financial filings. My advice is to get to know your legal, finance, and SEC reporting teams now, so that convergence and integration can be carried forward as a seamless and collective effort!

What trends do you expect to see in terms of ESG in the next few years?

ADJ: Looking beyond the beauty industry, I’m seeing stakeholders increasingly hold companies accountable for accurate ESG reporting and disclosures. There have been accusations of greenwashing by companies across all sectors, which points to the need for more reliable data — and high standards of internal accountability — across the board.

What’s exciting is that there’s a layer of technological innovation on the horizon that has the potential to supercharge transparency and accountability; for example, satellite mapping to balance country-level carbon credit trading. At ELC, we are working to apply technological solutions in our sensitive ingredient supply chains. Our Aveda brand is using blockchain technology to trace our Madagascan vanilla supply chain from harvest through production, and is sharing this journey via a public-facing web portal. This is just one example of how we are working to meet consumer demand for ESG information and making it easier for consumers to find products that reflect their values.

Tell us about a favorite hobby, passion or book you’ve read recently that has had an impact on you and your work.

ADJ: One of the most inspiring books I’ve read lately was Drawdown, which is a comprehensive collection of proposed solutions for combating climate change. We’re bombarded with doom and gloom climate narratives, so I found it very refreshing to read about viable solutions that we collectively have access to right now.

What was particularly eye-opening was learning about the significant climate benefits that come with investing in the well-being of women and girls, such as by increasing access to high-quality voluntary reproductive care and inclusive education.

At ELC, we have always had a strong focus on supporting and empowering women and girls globally, a commitment that we continue to deepen each year. Through The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, we are identifying and supporting programs at the intersection of climate justice, human rights, and well-being — with a focus on equity. As we continue to evolve our approach to maximize our impact, I’m thrilled to work at a company that truly understands that addressing climate change requires holistic, systemic thinking, and a just transition.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adjoy/

