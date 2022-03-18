Meet the 100: Dave Arkell, President & CEO, 360 Energy Inc.

The Environment+Energy Leader 100 is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the 100… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E 100 Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 E+E 100 Honorees here.

Meet David Arkell, president and CEO of 360 Energy, and a self-proclaimed entrepreneur at heart and in practice. “I work with organizations and the people within those organizations to better understand energy and carbon usage/pricing and how it relates to them,” he says.

What is one of your goals when it comes to the mindset of the folks who are charged with improving their company’s energy management?

DA: My goal is to change the thoughts processes around energy — that energy and carbon emissions are controllable. Through my work, I empower individuals using a team type approach across organizations to be involved in controlling energy and carbon emissions.

What is the biggest energy challenge you face?

DA: The biggest challenge I face is the misconception that energy and the environment are a job for one person. Many believe that there will be a technological solution to fix all problems arising from energy usage and carbon emissions. I believe that it is the people in an organization that continuously drive change. Through increasing literacy of energy and environmental issues, 360 Energy programs engage and empower employees within organizations to understand and act on managing energy and carbon.

What was a successful project or implementation you worked on at your company that you can share? Do you have any tips that would help colleagues at other companies who are contemplating similar projects?

DA: The Certification of Energy Excellence program was an early accomplishment of 360 Energy. Through the Certificate of Energy Excellence program, one of our client’s became the first ISO 50001 Certified plant in North America. Our involvement emphasized the importance of individual behaviors, market utility pricing, and equipment, which is traditionally the focus of utilities and traditional energy management practices.

360 Energy’s accomplishments are the result of the hard work of our team members. For a small organization of 10 employees, we have pushed a big shift in how our peers and clients understand energy. We are currently developing a new program that will be scalable and provide positive solutions for the environment that will impact hundreds of organizations across multiple industries.

What trends do you see in coming years, and how will organizations have to change to overcome them?

DA: The importance of energy and carbon is constantly increasing; it will be one of the most important initiatives societies will take on going forward. Lack of knowledge within organizations will hinder progress. Betterment of management practices and improving energy and carbon literacy will be crucial to furthering real change. Energy must be treated holistically; it cannot be isolated from other departments, and the utilities (electricity, carbon, water) cannot be isolated from each other. Isolating these will limit the knowledge that can be gained when understanding energy. Understanding market signals will be crucial to finding both financial and usage savings with respect to energy. With 25+ years of experience in the energy industry, 360 Energy understands the market better than most.

Will you tell us about a passion that has had an impact on you and your work?

DA: I enjoy watching, coaching and playing all types of sports with my kids. I take the team-based approach when it comes to working with my 360 Energy team. Each team member understands the different role they play and how they can work together to achieve a common goal. A successful team is one with accountability and follow-through; where individual strengths contribute to success as a team. My team at 360 Energy has many different strengths, and they all contribute to our successes.

Twitter: @davidarkell360

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidarkell360/

