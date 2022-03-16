Saint-Gobain Makes Virtual Power Purchase Agreement and Reduces Carbon Emissions

Through its virtual Power Purchase Agreement (vPPA) with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm, and additional renewables contracting, Saint-Gobain North America and its building products subsidiary CertainTeed received renewable energy certificates (RECs) that effectively reduced approximately 33% of its CO2 emissions from electricity usage in 2021 in the United States and Canada.

The announcement comes only months after the company announced its new global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050. In February 2020, Saint-Gobain entered into a 12-year vPPA with the Blooming Grove Wind Farm in McLean County, Illinois. At the time, the agreement was the largest renewable energy deal in Saint-Gobain’s 356-year history.

According to Columbia’s Center on Global Energy Policy, vPPAs are essential to helping companies meet larger sustainability goals. Because the agreements ensure certainty for buyers in terms of future power costs, they provide a hedge against market risk.

Other factors that are pushing companies to choose PPAs are the continued cost declines for wind and solar, the growth of demand for technology-sector power, and an increased focus from consumers about the sustainability methods of corporations.

To achieve carbon neutrality, Saint-Gobain has published its 2050 Net Zero Carbon roadmap. The roadmap incorporates new commitments through to 2030 in terms of reducing not only its direct and indirect carbon dioxide emissions, but also the emissions along its value chain. In addition to achieving carbon neutrality, they aim to foster affordable energy.

Recently, a $64M settlement against Saint-Gobain for water contamination was approved. It was the second PFOA settlement Saint-Gobain has been involved with since November 2021. The chemical company is paying $34.15 to residents in Bennington, Vermont, for pollution resulting from operations at a plant that closed in 2002.

In February, Saint-Gobain invested $32 million to upgrade equipment at its insulation plant in Chowchilla, California, which will expand the facility’s production capacity by 13% and significantly reduce its carbon footprint.