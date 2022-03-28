Smart Cities Market Expected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2030

The global smart cities market size is expected to reach $6.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The concept of smart cities is gaining popularity due to rapid urbanization and favorable government initiatives worldwide. Therefore, with growing urbanization, the need to manage infrastructure and assets is prompting countries across the world to invest in smart city projects. Furthermore, the increasing investment in sustainable and green technologies has further contributed to the adoption of these technologies by smart cities around the world.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The smart utilities segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in smart grid systems around the world. Governments around the world are pushing for the deployment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), to automate the existing operations and push technological growth. With smart grid systems offering high efficiency and helping in cost-saving, there is a positive impact on the growth of smart meters.

The smart infrastructure segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period. The rise in rigid industry standards and regulations and the growing focus on efficient energy consumption are the key factors driving the segment. For instance, in June 2021, Endeavor Business Media, LLC announced the launch of smart building technology that will bring integrated intelligence to new constructions and existing commercial buildings. This technological development will offer support to the latest communication systems, intelligent building systems, health and safety of tenants, and will reduce energy consumption.

The waste management segment accounted for a market share of over 20% in 2021. Several waste management companies are deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, to generate actionable insights and make informed decisions about route optimization and analytics.

The smart ticketing and travel assistance segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. The growing adoption of new technologies in the smart ticketing market such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Quick Response (QR) code, and local wireless ticketing enables the key players to offer smart solutions across several sectors including, transportation, BFSI, and healthcare.

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.7% over the forecast period, owing to the rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased proliferation of smartphones. A large number of 5G deployments and initiatives taken by major Asian mobile operators to resolve the problem of high bandwidth requirements are anticipated to drive the growth.