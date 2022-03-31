Starbucks Eliminates PFAS in Food Packaging

Starbucks has made a commitment to eliminate toxic PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in its food packaging materials. As part of the company’s new sustainable packaging policy, the transition away from these dangerous chemicals in its food packaging materials will be complete in the US by the end of 2022. Starbucks previously received a letter grade of F in 2018, 2019, and 2021 in the Retailer Report Card, which benchmarks retailers on their safer chemicals policies and implementation programs.

Though the company’s announcement comes after similar commitments by other restaurant chains, their timeline is faster than many — including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell that have made commitments to phase out PFAS in food packaging by 2025. Starbucks’ announcement follows Toxic-Free Future’s (TFF) multi-year Mind the Store campaign to phase out PFAS from retail food packaging. Toxic-Free Future published reports in 2018, 2019, and 2020 indicating the presence of PFAS in food packaging materials at major quick-service and grocery store chains. Last week, Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, announced a global ban on PFAS. In response to TFF’s campaign, 22 retailers selling food or food packaging have announced steps to reduce or eliminate PFAS in food packaging at more than 140,000 stores worldwide.

A growing body of scientific research has found links between exposures to PFAS and a wide range of health problems including a weaker immune system, cancer, increased cholesterol levels, pregnancy-induced hypertension, liver damage, reduced fertility, and increased risk of thyroid disease. PFAS are often referred to as “forever” chemicals because they are not known to break down in the environment and can easily move through soil to drinking water.

In January, TFF released a study that found PFAS in most products labeled stain- and water-resistant. A new investigation released last week by Consumer Reports found PFAS appear to be widespread in packaging they tested from chain restaurants and grocery stores.

The campaign also launched online petitions signed by tens of thousands of consumers, published report cards analyzing retailer chemical policies, and published factsheets on alternatives and guidance for implementing restrictions on PFAS.