Target Zero Program Offers Brand Partners Opportunity to Reduce Waste

Target’s new initiative, Target Zero, responds to growing customer interest in products that help reduce waste. The program will be a key driver of progress for Target Forward goals including its aim to be the market leader for “creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030,” as well as the retailer’s aim to have 100% of its owned brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025, the company says.

As a step towards this goal, Target Zero works toward some of the key commitments made through Target Forward, Target’s sustainability strategy that aims to elevate sustainable brands and eventually eliminate waste. Target Forward aims to use its Target’s size, scale and resources to boost sustainability for itself and its partners.

Customers will now see a Target Zero icon in stores and online that will signal products and packaging across Target’s assortment designed to be refillable, reusable, or compostable, made from recycled content, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic.

Hundreds of products from brands including Burt’s Bees, PLUS, Pacifica and more are among the first to be featured. Additionally, select products from Grove Co. and Target’s owned brand Everspring will join the collection beginning in April. Brands invested in reduced waste products and packaging can use this as an opportunity to be highlighted by Target, the company says.

In addition to Target Zero, Target Forward has recently focused on achieving net zero emissions in its owned operations through more energy-efficient store design, new lighting technologies and experiments with renewable energy. The company also increased the number of buildings with rooftop solar panels to 500 by 2020 and are now working toward a goal to be 100% renewable overall by increasingly meeting a portion of its energy needs with solar and wind power. Currently, the stores that use solar power generate between 15% and 30% of their energy from solar, easing the burden on local power grids.