If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Toyota, Eneos Produce Hydrogen for Woven City Project

Toyota Eneos Hydrogen
(Credit: Toyota)

Toyota and Eneos will produce and distribute hydrogen as well as research and design a management system for the clean fuel at Toyota’s Woven City project. The companies say the hydrogen refueling station will help meet the energy needs in and around Woven City, normalize clean energy operations and accelerate carbon neutral targets. The Eneos hydrogen refueling station is expected to be operational before the opening of Woven City in 2024-2025.

The hydrogen will be supplied to Woven City and also used for fuel cell electric vehicles. As part of the agreement Eneos will build and operate a hydrogen refueling station near Woven City as well as produce green hydrogen produced from electrolyzers using renewable energy. That green hydrogen will be used at a fuel cell generator that will be installed by Toyota within Woven City, which is currently being constructed in Japan.

The fuel produced from the project will not only be used for fuel cell electric vehicles, but also be supplied to a pipeline. The companies say they will also consider connecting the community energy management system of Woven City with the hydrogen production.

Eneos and Toyota first revealed a partnership to develop hydrogen for the community last year. Eneos has 45 commercial hydrogen refueling stations in Japan.

Hydrogen is becoming a main piece in clean energy transitions worldwide.

There are organizations advancing its use, such as Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy and the Green Hydrogen Catapult. SoCalGas in California is planning what it calls the United States’ largest green hydrogen energy infrastructure and pipeline system.

Automakers are also leading the way in the expanding fuel cell market, which is expected to reach nearly $25 billion by 2028.

Toyota recently partnered with Isuzu and Hino to increase fuel cell electric bus production. Fuel cell and electric vehicle projects are a big part of Volvo’s sustainability targets and General Motors is taking the technology beyond vehicles with projects such as mobile power generation.

Woven City, which is located near Mt. Fuji, was announced by Toyota in 2020 and ground broke on the community in February 2021. It is intended to be a living laboratory community, according to Toyota, where researchers can test and develop technologies like autonomy and artificial intelligence.

The companies will work with Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet Holdings on managing technical logistics of the hydrogen program.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Renault Manufacturing Data Management Improves Energy, Operations Efficiency
Survey: Supply Chain Concerns Boost Sustainable Packaging Focus
Turntide Technologies Launches Battery and Powertrain Components to Decarbonize Commercial Vehicles
WWP Beauty Offers New Sustainable Packaging to Personal Care Industry
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.