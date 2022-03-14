TrusTrace Launches Tech to Enable Near-Real-Time Traceability at the Material Level

TrusTrace will be launching TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance – a solution that the company says enables near real-time traceability at the material level. The solution covers requirements for material compliance including documenting the percentage of certified versus non-certified material content, supporting different chain of custody models, and converting single component products to multi component products.

Adidas is one of the first companies to adopt TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance after having provided early input on its development, focusing on a scalable, digital solution that will integrate with enterprise systems like PLM, Purchase Order System, and Supplier Management systems to minimize the need for manual intervention. Being able to track materials in a standardized, digital, and scalable way will help Adidas to create more transparency around their sustainability goals.

TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance gives brands visibility into product sustainability metrics, ensuring compliance with standards and regulations, and enabling streamlined decision-making and tighter integration with suppliers worldwide. The solution directly addresses emerging industry methods and regulations that will require brands to base sustainability claims on verifiable and precise data.

Near real-time traceability allows brands to capture data from supply chain transactions as products and materials move through the value chain, so that finished goods have traceability information already associated with them when they arrive at market, allowing brands to easily tell the story of their products’ origins and material integrity to consumers, retailers, and regulators. The solution can also help identify material waste in the supply chain by calculating discrepancies between inputs and outputs, which will lead to greater efficiencies in production while also keeping waste out of landfills or otherwise harming sustainability efforts.

Companies with better traceability will find it easier to follow regulations, and being able to inform consumers on where products are coming from will increase satisfaction. Investment in supply chain technology and risk management is rapidly increasing as efficiency and sustainability becomes more of a priority across business operations. Funding is also increasing, as illustrated by supply chain software company Sourcemap receiving $10 million of funding to help expand its platform aimed at helping businesses track everything from raw material sourcing to carbon emissions throughout their operations.