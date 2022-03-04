US Foods Reduces Carbon Footprint with Renewable Diesel, New Electric Vehicle Fleet

American food service distributor US Foods announced new fleet decarbonization measures yesterday, committing to utilizing renewable diesel and expanding its electric vehicle fleet.

The company will convert fleet fuel at all its California broadline distribution centers from traditional diesel fuel to renewable diesel fuel by mid-2022. In addition, the company will add 30 electric trucks to its La Mirada, California distribution center by the end of 2023. Fifteen of these trucks will be adopted this year, with the remaining 15 expected by the end of 2023 as US Foods installs smart charging infrastructure at the facility to accommodate the additional trucks.

Renewable diesel is made from sources such as vegetable oil, wood, agricultural waste, and even garbage. Chemical processes combine the source material with hydrogen to produce clean-burning fuel. Renewable diesel entails up to 80% lower lifecycle emissions compared to traditional diesel.

US Foods is an early adopter of renewable diesel, having already converted 100% of its Vista, California broadline distribution fleet to the fuel source in 2021. By the end of the month, the company will complete three additional broadline distribution center renewable diesel fuel conversions at its Corona, Livermore, and La Mirada, California locations. The company also intends to utilize renewable diesel at its newest distribution center in Sacramento, California, which will open later this year.

Commenting on the measures, Gautam Grover, senior vice president of operations excellence for US Foods stated:

“At US Foods, delivering products by truck is core to our business and we continually work to improve the transportation efficiency of our fleet. Fleet sustainability projects like our RD fuel conversions and electric truck integrations directly contribute to our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and we look forward to expanding these efforts.”

These efforts build on US Foods’ existing sustainability efforts. In its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, the company highlighted a 6.9% reduction in gallons of fuel used per case delivered along with 54 compressed natural gas trucks that emit 22% to 29% fewer greenhouse gasses. It also reported generating 13 million kilowatt-hours of electricity from six solar farms each year as well as more than one million square feet of LEED-certified buildings.

Another company that recently announced fleet decarbonization efforts is DHL, who is installing solar panels on 67 of its delivery trucks to reduce emissions by more than 2,000 pounds annually.