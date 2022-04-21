Allegiant Works with Schneider Electric to Report Emissions through GRI, SASB Frameworks

Allegiant Travel Company will create and implement an ESG program that will reference the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks; the company says its ESG plan will help it lessen its long-term environmental impacts.

Working with Schneider Electric, Allegiant will identify and prioritize relevant ESG topics through a materiality assessment, establish ESG goals and environmental goal achievement plans, lay the groundwork for reporting in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and provide ongoing carbon emissions reporting of Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions using Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Resource Advisor.

Allegiant operates over 600 routes across a network spanning more than 130 cities. The company has identified more than 1,400 incremental routes for growth over the next decade. A comprehensive ESG strategy will help innovate new, creative solutions to lessen the impact of its expected long-term growth, the company says.

Allegiant has made recent investments in several areas related to ESG including agreeing to purchase 50 Boeing 737 aircraft — the Boeing aircraft burn up to 20% less fuel than the company’s existing fleet — and continuing to operate a “low utilization strategy,” matching deployed capacity with demand, which results in higher load factors, the company says.

The airline industry contributes nearly 3% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, which has led to initiatives such as the World Economic Forum’s Target True Zero that is advancing zero emission technologies such as electrification and hydrogen.

Other airlines that are furthering their environmental goals include JetBlue, which has increased its use of sustainable aviation fuel as airlines have committed to achieve net zero by 2050. The airline also began a program that uses data to track travel emissions and shares that information with its Sustainable Travel Partners program.

United has also partnered with Houston-based biotech firm Cemvita Factory to commercialize the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) intended to be developed through a new process using carbon dioxide (CO2) and synthetic microbes.