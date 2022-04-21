Bloom Energy and EQT Close a CTA for Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas

Bloom Energy and EQT have closed a certificate trade agreement (CTA) for certified, responsibly sourced natural gas. Bloom Energy has purchased certificates for its group of 700 fuel cell installations in the US, which will consume natural gas from EQT.

By converting its US fleet of fuel cell installations to EQT’s certified natural gas, an estimated 176,000 metric tons of CO2e emissions will be avoided per year when compared to the national average leak rate, the companies say.

The certification provides transparency for its customers, Bloom says. “The use of certified natural gas is gaining increasing interest from major organizations, such as T-Mobile, who value the benefits of clean, reliable, and resilient energy,” it said in a release.

The certificates purchased by Bloom from EQT represent gas production jointly approved under both the MiQ Methane Standard and the Equitable Origin EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development, which together provide a transparent, verified method for tracking environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The certification standards developed by MiQ and EO aim to bring transparency to an opaque market, drive demand for certified natural gas and help operators differentiate themselves through methane-emissions performance and overall responsible energy production.

EQT’s certified natural gas production currently comprises 4.5% of all natural gas produced in the US, making EQT not only the nation’s largest natural gas producer, but also the nation’s largest producer of certified natural gas.

In 2021, EQT announced the completion of its $5.3 billion acquisition of Covanta Holding Corporation, a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta’s 40 plus facilities process approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses and convert it into renewable electricity to power over a million homes.

This work aligns with Bloom’s gas sector transformation and decarbonization efforts, including the implementation of waste-to-electricity solutions using biogas.

The use of sustainable fuel is gaining increasing interest from major organizations. US Foods will convert fleet fuel at all its California broadline distribution centers from traditional diesel fuel to renewable diesel fuel by mid-2022, for example.