Bud Light Next Offsets Emissions, Implements Reduction Plans

Bud Light Next has completed the process to become Climate Neutral Certified. By measuring and offsetting last year’s carbon emissions and implementing reduction plans for future emissions, Bud Light Next has met the independent certification standard from Climate Neutral, a nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions. The new designation comes just two months after hitting store shelves as Anheuser-Busch’s first-ever zero carb beer. Bud Light Next will feature the Climate Neutral certification on its packaging beginning in June.

To become Climate Neutral certified, a brand such as Bud Light Next shows that it has chosen to be accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production and operations of their goods or services. Climate Neutral has developed a set of tools and resources that make it easier for companies to act.

Bud Light Next is positioned to become the company’s first climate neutral certified net zero carbon footprint beer. It is also part of the company’s larger ambition to achieve net zero by 2040 through industry-leading sustainability initiatives. The company will also be working with its partner League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) to offset 100% of the electricity used during the LCS Spring Finals in Houston, TX with clean, renewable sources from wind power.

Anheuser-Busch has made many commitments to sustainability in the past. Last year it invested $64 million at its Los Angeles brewery to install new solar panels as well as emissions-reduction technology. During the 2021 NFL Season, Bud Light was the first major beer brand to join the How2Recycle labeling program to promote the recycling of their beer bottles, cans and packaging.

Other breweries are also taking action. Coors Light has announced it will eliminate plastic rings from packaging globally and will become the largest beer brand in North America to do so, the company says. The company also announced an $85 million investment into sustainable packaging, enabling Coors Light to begin the transition to fully recyclable and sustainably sourced cardboard-wrap carriers later this year. Anchor Brewing in San Francisco has also just added an on-site water treatment plant to their operations that has the capacity to recycle up to 20 million gallons annually.