Budweiser Launches Program to Help Power the World with Renewable Electricity

Budweiser, an AB InBev brand, unveiled the global launch of The Energy Collective to help provide renewable electricity to bars, music venues, and stadiums around the world. This launch follows and contributes to Budweiser parent company AB InBev‘s recently announced ambition to achieve net zero across its value chain by 2040.

To date, the producers of Budweiser have converted more than 2,000 local pubs in Brazil and Irelandto renewable electricity. In Brazil, renewable electricity is supplied by Lemon Energy to business owners which has already reduced carbon dioxide emissions by more than 291 tonnes annually. The Energy Collective’s ambition for Brazil is to have 250,000 locations converted to renewable electricity by 2025, estimated to save 36,375 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year.

In 2015, Budweiser set out to brew every beer with 100% renewable electricity by 2025. Having already reached this goal in many markets, Budweiser is unveiling The Energy Collective to help connect bars, music venues, and stadiums around the world to renewable energy sources. Budweiser’s reach and resources led to the decision to brew all beers with renewable electricity and the subsequent launch of The Energy Collective.

Budweiser supports AB InBev’s ambition to achieve net zero across its value chain by 2040. As part of this, The Energy Collective will help enable pub owners to reduce emissions by converting to 100% renewable electricity, and help facilitate renewable electricity to those who may not have access at a more affordable rate.

Energy bills are often one of the highest costs for bars. The Energy Collective, in partnership with a local energy provider, could offer cost savings while providing access to renewable energy infrastructure. The Energy Collective is now facilitating connection to renewable electricity in select countries including Ireland and Brazil and will be piloting the program in Colombia in 2022. Budweiser is exploring opportunities in additional countries including the UK, Chile, Uruguay, and more.