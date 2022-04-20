Clark Pacific Transitions to Nearly 100% Renewable Energy

Clark Pacific, a constructor of prefabricated building systems, will install solar arrays across all of its facilities, transitioning its consumption to nearly 100% renewable energy through a partnership with NewGen Energy.

The solar arrays, which NewGen Energy began installing at Clark Pacific’s properties across California in December of 2021, will be fully operational in Q4 2022. Over 25 years, the move to solar is estimated to save more than $19 million.

“Energy is one the highest operating costs, and with continual rate increases, can impact a company’s bottom line at a staggering rate,” said Abe Emard, president of NewGen Energy.

Companies focusing on renewable energy this year include Henkel, using a platform that tracks the efficiency data regarding energy and water usage at each of its plants, and Associated Grocers of New England (AGNE), who has installed what it says is the largest rooftop solar project in New Hampshire at its distribution center in Pembroke.

Other recent projects from Clark Pacific include the launch of the NetZERO Building Platform, a prefabricated system for next-generation office buildings that help designers meet the 2030 Challenge, and the integration of smart glass in prefabricated building systems, with cloud-based control and monitoring designed for energy savings.