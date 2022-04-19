Coca-Cola, General Mills Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Nine global brands have been added to the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LoCT), a consortium created to accelerate action throughout the supply chain in the march toward net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Established in April 2021, Supplier LoCT has gained significant momentum in the past year by expanding its business leadership from three founding members — Mars, Incorporated, PepsiCo, and McCormick & Company — to 12 corporations with the addition of Atlantic Packaging, The Coca-Cola Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mondel?z International, Nestlé, Restaurant Brands International, and Yum! Brands.

Brand members of Supplier LoCT sponsor the participation of their suppliers in a series of Guidehouse-led instructional seminars on developing a GHG footprint, setting a science-based target, adopting GHG abatement measures, and disclosing progress. Participants get direct mentoring and actionable instructions on how to build internal capacity and earn recognition for their accomplishments as they move through each stage. As it enters its second year, the consortium has tripled supplier enrollment in the virtual learning seminars, with more than 1,200 representatives from over 400 supplier firms now embarked in the Supplier LoCT guided journey.

Until recently, most companies have focused on measuring emissions from their own operations and electricity consumption, referred to as scope 1 and 2 emissions. The Supplier LoCT brands have also issued an invitation to join the collaboration to industry peers who have committed to climate goals recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi.) Supplier LoCT participants are already reporting some of their progress and steps taken within their companies to place greater focus on decarbonization.

Enrollment is currently open for supplier learning seminars to begin in September 2022 and will include a new track to guide suppliers as they explore abatement options.