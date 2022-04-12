CPower Launches System to Enable Grid-Interactive Efficient NYC Buildings

Energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management is launching CPower’s Building Management System-as-a-Service (BMS-aaS) to enable grid-interactive efficient buildings in New York City. The solution provides commercial property owners and managers a zero-dollar out-of-pocket, intelligent building management system to better manage and control their energy use and lower their carbon emissions, while providing demand flexibility to the grid.

CPower says it is also “a creative, cost-neutral way for companies to stay competitive.”

Faced with record high vacancy rates, commercial building owners in New York City are looking for ways to modernize as workers return to the office. Additionally, decarbonization regulation such as New York City’s Local Law 97 and New York State’s Climate Leadership and Protection Act require buildings throughout New York to reduce their carbon emissions. Through its partner ecosystem, CPower’s BMS-aaS offers advanced analytics and tenant-by-tenant, floor-by-floor control to ensure energy efficiency and reduce energy bills, the company says. CPower’s BMS-aaS can also help maximize demand response participation to create additional revenue streams and respond to time-of-use calls for compliance with local mandates.

“Our discussions with buildings owners and property managers across the city show that they understand the value in these smart building management systems but are daunted by occupancy shortfalls to make such an investment,” said Pat McChesney, VP and general manager/New York with CPower.

According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, commercial buildings consume 35% percent of electricity consumed in the US and generate 16% of all US carbon dioxide emissions. Reducing energy use in commercial buildings would have a positive impact in environment and energy security, and would save money that can be used to help grow US businesses, the organization says.

This is one of many solutions available for companies that have committed to the NYC Carbon Challenge, which includes Google, Barclays and Deutsche Bank, and hopes to remove an additional 360,000 metric tons of carbon emissions.

CPower has also recently launched EnerWise Site Optimization — a new service powered by artificial intelligence that optimizes and automates behind-the-meter assets, helping energy users achieve resiliency and ESG goals while supporting a clean energy future.