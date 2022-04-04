Ecolab’s European Operations to be Powered by 100% Renewable Energy

Ecolab, a water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions company, today announced the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement that will support the construction and operation of a five-turbine wind farm on the west coast of Finland.

The Mörknässkogen wind farm, developed by renewable energy investment and asset management firm Low Carbon, will produce approximately 100GWh of renewable energy each year. It will reduce potential greenhouse gases by an estimated 20,900 tonnes and cover 100% of the electricity Ecolab uses to power all European sites including 15 major offices, 26 manufacturing facilities, and seven RD&E centers. The wind farm is expected to begin operations by the end of 2023.

Today’s announcement builds on a 2018 Ecolab investment, which added enough renewable energy sources to cover 100% of the company’s operations across North America. Combined, the two agreements will now allow Ecolab to source nearly 80%, up from 58%, of its power from renewable sources and deliver a significant step toward the company’s goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030. This progress puts Ecolab well ahead of schedule to meet renewable energy guidelines outlined by RE100, a global corporate initiative focused on achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2050, of which Ecolab is a member.