If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Ecolab’s European Operations to be Powered by 100% Renewable Energy

wind farm
(Credit: Pixabay)

Ecolab, a water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions company, today announced the signing of a virtual power purchase agreement that will support the construction and operation of a five-turbine wind farm on the west coast of Finland.

The Mörknässkogen wind farm, developed by renewable energy investment and asset management firm Low Carbon, will produce approximately 100GWh of renewable energy each year. It will reduce potential greenhouse gases by an estimated 20,900 tonnes and cover 100% of the electricity Ecolab uses to power all European sites including 15 major offices, 26 manufacturing facilities, and seven RD&E centers. The wind farm is expected to begin operations by the end of 2023.

Today’s announcement builds on a 2018 Ecolab investment, which added enough renewable energy sources to cover 100% of the company’s operations across North America. Combined, the two agreements will now allow Ecolab to source nearly 80%, up from 58%, of its power from renewable sources and deliver a significant step toward the company’s goal of achieving 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030. This progress puts Ecolab well ahead of schedule to meet renewable energy guidelines outlined by RE100, a global corporate initiative focused on achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2050, of which Ecolab is a member.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Peco Offers $1.5M in Incentives for Customers to Advance Electrification of Their Fleets
Equinix Issues $1.2 Billion in Green Bonds to Expand Data Center Sustainability
Organizations Need to Invest in IoT Technologies to Remain Competitive, Study Shows
Oat Waste Turned Into Energy Helps Oatly Facilities Transition to 100% Renewable Electricity
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.