EY Joins Alliance to Unlock Funding to End Plastic Waste

(Credit: Pixabay)

Legal organization EY has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste in order to help the Alliance develop more effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement criteria for its work on the ground, which will help the Alliance to catalyze funding for Alliance-led projects.

Alongside more than 90 companies, project collaborators, allies and supporters who are committed to ending plastic waste in the environment, they will create clear and consistent metrics to form the foundation of sustainable, commercially viable business models that can be scaled for greater impact.

In this collaboration, EY hopes to:

  • work with the Alliance to design measurement criteria to help unlock funding;
  • bring global experience across the chemical and manufacturing sectors;
  • generate projects to focus on measuring Alliance project success and financing across the value chain.

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste states that “together with policy makers, non-governmental organizations, and local communities, we are driving and delivering transformational change: to end plastic waste in the environment and protect the planet.”

Other businesses taking steps to reduce plastic waste include The Bumble Bee Seafood Company, which will be eliminating an estimated 23 million pieces of plastic waste per year by changing its multipack can product packaging from shrink wrap to readily recyclable paperboard cartons. 

California has also recently adopted the first comprehensive microplastics reduction policy in the nation in response to the state’s widespread and growing plastics pollution issue to improve its coastal and ocean health. 

