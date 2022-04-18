Frito-Lay Adding Electric Fleet to Texas Operations

Frito-Lay is implementing an electric truck fleet at its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to help reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The company has already piloted its first electric truck, a Ford E-Transit, with plans to have 40 more operating later this year. The trucks will deliver goods locally in Carrollton.

Frito-Lay, which is based in Dallas-Fort Worth, says the E-Transit trucks will help reduce nearly 390 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The company says it is further decarbonizing its fleet nationwide through the use of renewable compressed natural gas and other zero emissions and near zero emissions vehicles.

Ford says the daily range for the commercial vehicles in the US is 74 miles and the E-Transit has a targeted range of 126 miles.

Fleet electronification is increasing, and US Foods also recently announced it would add 30 electric trucks to a California distribution center as well as use renewable diesel fuels. A program by ports in California also encourages electric transport, and Peco is offering $1.5 million in incentives for commercial and industrial customers to advance their electric fleets.

Last year Frito-Lay said it reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than half at its operations in Modesto, California, as well as lowering its fleet diesel usage by nearly 80%. Using trucks and machinery that were electric as well as using renewable natural gas were part of those efforts.

Frito-Lay says it has achieved 100% renewable electricity for all its plants, distribution centers and other buildings in the United States. The company also uses LED lighting at all its US manufacturing sites, which it says will cut the equivalent of 21,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The company is also making sustainability improvements through compostable packaging and sustainable farming practices.

Frito-Lay’s efforts build on its parent company’s targets, known as PepsiCo Positive, which is an initiative across brands to achieve net zero by 2040 and use sustainable production, farming and packaging practices among other efforts.