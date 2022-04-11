Green Data Center Market to Grow by 14% Yearly through 2032

The green data center market is expected to grow by more than 14% a year through 2032. A recent study by Persistence Market Research shows that corporations have begun to implement green efforts for their daily IT operations in order to save money, with green data centers being one of the most prominent initiatives. Power from renewable energy sources, cooling facilities, energy-efficient equipment, and management systems are all common components of green data center solutions.

Green data center market growth is predicted to increase as a result of advantages such as long-term savings and improved ROI. A rise in electricity usage, invoices, and CO2 emissions from data centers is also driving demand.

The cost of constructing an energy-efficient green data center is higher than the cost of constructing a typical data center. Despite the fact that green data centers have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and will save money in the long run, higher capital investment is seen as a major restraint in the green data center market. But if the price of power continues to rise at its current rate, the initial return on investment can be realized sooner than projected, the report says.

Green data centers provide environmentally friendly and cost-effective data storage while consuming less energy. As a result, the demand for green data centers is likely to develop due to the growing need to minimize total operational expenditure. Various governments are actively working to encourage sustainable, ecologically responsible, energy-efficient, and cost-effective data centers. As a result, strict environmental regulations requiring energy conservation will increase demand for green data centers and boost the liquid cooling market.

As the need for more sustainable data centers increases, companies are looking to make green data centers easier to construct. A material traceability system from Aligned Data Centers provides a transparent look at an operation’s carbon footprint by tracing the lifecycle of data center equipment as well as identifying material recovery and recycling options, the company says.