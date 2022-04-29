Green Data Center Market to Reach $145 Billion, Report Finds

With technology use increasing and the sustainability of data centers in the spotlight, the value of the green data center market is expected to reach $145 billion by 2028, according to a report by Verified Market Research.

The growth is expected to reach a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2028 with the value of the market increasing from $46.7 billion in 2020. The report finds different types of tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are helping to drive the green data center market.

It says artificial intelligence, which is estimated to significantly reduce the costs of energy transitions, and machine learning can play an important role by efficiently powering and cooling data centers. They can do so by analyzing data to help optimize effective power management with predictive modeling to study impacts on energy use.

The report also says an ECO mode, also know as an active standby or economy mode, is the most energy efficient uninterruptible power supplies operating mode. ECO modes are capable of providing up to 99% efficiency.

The main benefit of the ECO mode, according to the report, is increased efficiency of the bypass line, which is the raw mains supply, which typically runs at 98% compared to standard online efficiency of up to 96%. That difference has the potential to deliver significant savings, according to the report.

Improving the energy efficiency and sustainability of data centers, which are said to use about 2% of the total electricity in the United States as well as ample amounts of water, are important pieces of many companies’ sustainability targets. The Markley Group in New England, for example, has added technologies to generate more than $27 billion in energy cost savings.

To continue making improvements in the market, another report by Uptime Institute says successfully manage data center impacts compressive strategies covering every piece of an organization’s operations is needed.

The Verified Market Research study looked at green data centers by component, including cooling, networking and power and management software. It also analyzed the data centers by applications, including telecom, healthcare and financial services, among other fields.

It also looked at how different regions impacted the market, including North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key green data center players in the market today include Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Green Revolution Cooling, Eaton Corporation, Dell Technologies, Vertiv Holdings Co., Delta Electronics, Cisco Systems, Midas Green Technologies, and Rittal GmbH & Co.