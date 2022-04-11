How The Hartford Will Reach Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2050

The Hartford today announced a goal to achieve net zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGe) for its full range of businesses and operations by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Climate Accord. This goal is in addition to the company’s existing targets to operate with 100% renewable-energy-source consumption for its facilities by 2030 and to reduce select GHGe by at least 2.1% each year starting in 2015 for a total reduction of 46.2% by 2037.

Standards for measuring emissions associated with underwriting, insurance, and investment activities are still being developed or have only recently emerged. The company will evaluate various options and keep its stakeholders informed of progress toward adopting a methodology to measure GHGe in its portfolio of businesses and investments. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters are a top priority for The Hartford, and the company will remain engaged in learning and sharing insights and expertise as accountability models for marking net zero progress are developed.

The net zero goal requires a pragmatic approach given the complexity of property-and-casualty insurance and group benefits. The following are just a few of the initiatives the company will undertake to meet its goal.