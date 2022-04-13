Intel Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

Today, Intel Corporation pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its global operations by 2040, to increase the energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of Intel products and platforms with specific goals, and to work with customers and industry partners to create solutions that lower the greenhouse gas footprint of the entire technology ecosystem.

What It Means for Intel’s Global Operations: Intel is committing to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations, otherwise known as its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, by 2040. Intel’s priority is to actively reduce its emissions, in line with international standards and climate science. It will use credible carbon offsets to achieve its goal only if other options are exhausted.

To realize this ambitious goal, Intel has set the following interim milestones for 2030:

Achieve 100% renewable electricity use across its global operations.

Invest approximately $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities to achieve 4 billion cumulative kilowatt hours of energy savings.

Build new factories and facilities to meet US Green Building Council LEED program standards, including recently announced investments in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Launch a cross-industry R&D initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential and to develop new abatement equipment.

These targets strengthen Intel’s commitment to sustainable business practices, like its RISE strategy. Intel’s cumulative greenhouse gas emissions over the past decade are nearly 75% lower than they would have been in the absence of investments and action.

What It Means for Intel’s Scope 3 Emissions: Intel is also committed to addressing climate impacts throughout its upstream and downstream value chain, also known as Scope 3 emissions. Intel’s Scope 3 strategy focuses on partnering with suppliers and customers to take aggressive action to reduce overall emissions.

What This Means for Intel’s Supply Chain: Intel is actively engaged with its suppliers to identify areas of improvement, including increasing supplier focus on energy conservation and renewable energy sourcing, increasing chemical and resource efficiencies, and leading cross-industry consortia to support the transition to a net-zero greenhouse gas semiconductor manufacturing value chain. To accelerate progress, Intel is committed to partnering with suppliers to drive supply chain greenhouse gas emissions to at least 30% lower by 2030 than they would be in the absence of investment and action.

What It Means for Intel’s Products: To support customer sustainability goals and reduce Scope 3 product-use greenhouse gas emissions, Intel will increase the energy efficiency of its products and continue to drive performance improvements the market demands. Intel is setting a new goal to achieve five times increase in performance per watt for its next generation CPU-GPU, code-named Falcon Shores. The company remains committed to its 2030 goal to increase product energy efficiency by 10 times for client and server microprocessors.

To help customers achieve platform carbon reductions, Intel is extending innovation in:

The layout, selection and modularity of all internal components to reduce the size of main boards.

Continued increases in system energy efficiency and display efficiency to significantly reduce overall power consumption.

The use of bio-based printed circuit boards to aid in the separation of materials and components when recycling, and to reduce overall electronic waste.

Intel has also set a new goal to lower emissions related to reference platform designs for client form factors by 30% or more by 2030. These efforts are taking shape with Dell’s Concept Luna prototype device, developed in partnership with Intel to showcase future possibilities for sustainable PC design.