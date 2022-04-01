Levi Strauss & Co. Implements Responsible Design Features at Its Sixth Distribution Center

Levi Strauss & Co. broke ground on its sixth distribution center (DC) in Europe today, expanding operations with a first-of-its-kind facility in Dorsten, Germany. The DC will feature responsible design features inspired by Cradle to Cradle principles, the global standard for safe, circular and responsibly made products, throughout the 750,000 square foot project. The site selected for the distribution center is a former mining field that will be revitalized and repurposed and will be the company’s first DC to be both LEED and WELL Health-Safety certified.

Levi’s is expanding beyond the elements found at its LEED Platinum-certified DC in Henderson, Nevada, and will include materials like sustainably sourced concrete, vegetated walls, rooftop solar panels and a green roof in Dorsten. The estimated 650 distribution center employees will also have access to electric vehicle chargers, an on-site park and advanced recycling facilities.

In the past, the company has made many sustainable changes to its structure. In 2020 it was listed as an “A List” company by environmental non-profit CDP for working with designated suppliers to identify and implement renewable energy and water saving interventions across 10 countries. Levi’s also formed a partnership with international testing services provider Hohenstein to use Oeko-Tex Eco Passport chemical product certification in the apparel-maker’s supply chain in order to scrutinize chemical formulations to prevent potentially hazardous compounds from entering the apparel supply chain, and identify safer alternatives.

Other apparel brands have also benefited from these techniques. Skate and snowboarding brand Volcom introduced Water Aware denim jeans – a line inspired by Levi Strauss’s denim techniques – as part of its fall 2019 collection. The company says it was able to achieve an average savings of 13 liters of water per pair of jeans.