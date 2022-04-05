Mattel Expands Sustainable Products with Carbon Neutral Toys

Mattel is expanding its sustainable product offering with new products from its Mega and Matchbox brands. The expanded offering is in line with Mattel’s goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

The new Mega Bloks Green Town line will be the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral. Each playset is made from a minimum of 56% plant-based materials and a minimum of 26% International Sustainability & Carbon Certification certified bio-circular plastics. To achieve the CarbonNeutral product certification, Mega purchased carbon offsets from the Darkwood Forests Conservation project in Canada. Packaging is also created with 100% Forest Stewardship Council certified paper or paperboard, plus soy-based inks and water-based varnishes to enhance recyclability.

Matchbox’s Driving Toward a Better Future is a product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030 and will be releasing its Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral. It is also creating more products designed for recyclability, such as incorporating easy-to-remove and recycle e-waste electronics.

Mattel is incorporating certified renewable polymers from Sabic’s Trucircle program across its product offerings, starting with Mega Bloks Green Town and select Matchbox products.

Other projects Mattel has worked on include the launch of the Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Fisher-Price Baby’s First Blocks, made from sugarcane-based plastics, as well as using recycled water for irrigation at its El Segundo corporate campus.