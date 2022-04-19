MiQ Works with Agencies to Execute Carbon Neutral Digital Ad Campaigns

As companies target ways to minimize their carbon footprints and achieve climate goals and commitments, media partner MiQ has announced that the company is working with agencies and brands to execute carbon neutral digital advertising campaigns. This new offering, powered by Scope3, delivers the ability to measure, report, reduce, and offset carbon emissions across the supply chain, helping customers make carbon-aware decisions regarding their digital advertising spend.

An article by Ad Exchange states that “the energy required to power digital advertising also leaves a hefty carbon footprint around the world. A typical online ad campaign emits 5.4 tons of carbon dioxide – a third of what an average US consumer produces in a year.”

To date, MiQ has measured the carbon emissions of more than 300 million ad impressions using Scope3’s data platform. MiQ and Scope3 combine the strengths of deep programmatic advertising data with Scope 3 emission modeling to ensure clients have complete visibility into their digital ad ecosystems, programmatic supply chains, and overall contributions to Scope 3 emissions, the companies say. MiQ’s granular data from customer campaigns identifies exactly where and when ads run online and is paired with Scope3’s independent emissions modeling data for clients to assess, reduce, and offset their carbon emissions.

“The advertising industry has discussed sustainability for years, but in 2022 and beyond, innovating and advancing the way we actually achieve this will be paramount to long-term change for all,” said John Goulding, global chief strategy officer for MiQ.

Mike Follett, managing director of Lumen Research, explains that many longer ads go unseen or ignored, and that by shortening advertisements and paying attention to carbon emissions, these ads will be viewed more and brands will not have to run as many in the future.

Companies that are already focusing on sustainable digital advertising include Anheuser-Busch, saying that all of its Super Bowl ads have been certified “gold” by the Environmental Media Association , and companies like Google and Unilever as part of the Ad Net Zero initiative.