Ndustrial Energy Demand Response System Improves Efficiency of Refrigeration Facilities

An energy intensity platform that will control peak energy loads and lower those costs for industrial and refrigeration facilities is being introduced by Ndustrial.

The platform will react to peak demand by shutting down refrigeration controls in 10 minutes and increasing their available energy flexibility nearly tenfold, Ndustrial says. The company says the system removes barriers of demand response adoption by strengthening and automating control systems in near real time to reduce peak loads.

The key to using demand response programs for refrigeration successfully is for facilities to have the ability to reduce electric loads at the right times without jeopardizing production or food safety. The Ndustrial platform’s 10-minute window to shut down controls plus its ability to automate and integrate the refrigeration controls into one platform can help make demand response systems more efficient.

Ndustrial says the platform can be used across multiple facilities and energy markets and can improve demand response adoption across industrial operations. The platform minimizes the cost of energy while increasing production efficiency.

“With increasing energy costs and pressure to improve grid resiliency, industrial facilities are looking at DR as a dynamic load management solution,” says Donovan Dawson, senior advisor at ENGIE. “DR programs can help monetize peak demand when the cost of electricity is high. However, safely shutting down control systems in time to take advantage of better pricing can be daunting.”

Refrigerated facilities are among the highest energy users in the commercial building sector. Refrigeration systems can account for more than 70% of a building’s overall electricity needs.

That has led companies to search for multiple ways to improve efficiency as well as cut costs, from automation systems to how their cooling processes work.

An app by Star Refrigeration helps companies compare their facility’s energy use to similar sites, which can reveal ways to make improvements. United Kingdom grocery store chain Asda uses software that monitors the performance at its refrigeration plants, which has reduced energy consumption by more than 35% since 2010.

United States grocer Meijer is piloting a geothermal project for refrigeration as it plans to cut emissions in half by 2050. Target has unveiled a net zero energy store and is switching to carbon dioxide refrigeration, which is a natural refrigerant, throughout its locations by 2040 to cut emissions by 20%.