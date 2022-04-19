If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Plug Supplies Walmart with Green Hydrogen to Power Lift Fleet

Plug Walmart Liquid Hydrogen
(Credit: Plug Power)

Walmart will get up to 20 tons of liquid green hydrogen a day as part of an agreement with Plug Power to help power the retailer’s lift trucks at its distribution centers across the United States.

Plug will deliver green hydrogen using a fleet of liquid transport that it has put into service following last year’s acquisition of Applied Cryo Technologies, which included a distribution and storage network of liquid hydrogen and other cryogenic gases. Plug says the Walmart agreement is one of its first green hydrogen supply contracts.

The Department of Energy says liquid hydrogen is more economical to transport than traditional gas form because a liquid tanker truck can hold a larger amount of hydrogen than a gaseous tube trailer. Transporting the gas as liquid by truck is also necessary when there is no pipeline.

The companies have worked together for more than a decade with Walmart expanding its use of hydrogen fuel cells throughout its facility operations. Walmart started with a pilot fleet of 50 vehicles and machines in 2012, which has grown to currently more than 9,500.

Green hydrogen, which is produced through the electrolysis of water with electricity generated from zero carbon sources, is becoming a key component of clean energy resources.

Walmart is among more than 20 organizations that are a part of Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, which is piloting programs for the industrial, heavy machinery and power sectors across the US. SoCalGas has plans for an expansive hydrogen infrastructure system, Toyota is producing and distributing the clean gas as part of its Woven City project, and the hydrogen fuel cell market is expected to reach nearly $30 billion by 2028.

The hydrogen contract is just one part of Walmart’s sustainability projects. The company recently invested in vertical farming company Plenty to produce for its California stores and last year priced its first green bond at $2 billion.

Plug, which is building a hydrogen system that includes production, storage and delivery, is targeting 70 metric tons per day of green hydrogen production by the end of this year and 1,000 metric tons per day worldwide by 2028. The company has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and 165 fueling stations worldwide and says it is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

JetBlue Invests in Sustainability Fund
Ndustrial Energy Demand Response System Improves Efficiency of Refrigeration Facilities
MiQ Works with Agencies to Execute Carbon Neutral Digital Ad Campaigns
LiquidStack Builds First Large-Scale US Data Center to Use 2-Phase Immersion Cooling
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.