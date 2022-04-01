Program Aims to Reduce Carbon Emissions of Heavy Machinery

Heavy equipment users have a new tool from Volvo Construction Equipment to help with carbon reduction goals tailored to their operations.

The CO 2 Reduction Program is designed to be integrated into an organization’s operational plans and offers insights, analysis, improvement possibilities and sustainability targets while working toward carbon neutrality. The approach will be designed specifically to each user’s goals and operations.

The program will start by analyzing where an organization stands on its carbon emissions to establish a baseline for making improvements. It will use data from connected machines to determine the carbon footprint for all machines, regardless of brand, that are in use. Volvo CE says this will help users visualize the impact of carbon reduction changes over time.

Then Volvo CE will analyze the data and conduct a site study to see how overall operations, including fleet configuration and operator behavior, impacts the emissions. The tool will then illustrate what actions can be taken to make improvements.

After identifying areas where changes can be made, Volvo CE will help users make adjustments in their operations. This can include training, efficiency services and transitions to electric machines, the company says.

Finally, after changes are implemented, the program will help organizations continue toward their goals with continuous monitoring of carbon levels over time while also studying additional ways to reduce emissions moving forward.

The construction industry is responsible for about a fifth of the world’s emissions, and heavy machinery has a variety of types of machines with varying uses and emissions output, according to a report by the European Rental Association and the Climate Neutral Group. The EPA has regulations on heavy machinery to reduce emissions from nonroad vehicles by integrating engine and fuel controls through Tier 4 emissions standards. Tier 4 compliant engines can reduce emissions up to 95% in construction equipment, according to the Diesel Technology Forum.

Improving the sustainability of heavy equipment, including with electric and battery powered machinery, is part of Volvo’s plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040, with a 50% reduction in carbon emissions. The company also aims to reduce carbon emissions by as much as 30% by 2030 and is heavily focused on charging infrastructure and fuel cell technology.

In addition to heavy machinery, Volvo has focused on heavy electric trucks and have supplied them for several fleet and shipping efficiency efforts, including a program by WattEV in California. The company also is involved with a battery recycling program run by Redwood Materials.