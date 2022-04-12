Shell Trading Enters Agreement for Lower Emissions Shoreside Energy

Crowley and Shell Trading Company have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the aim of supporting alternative energy solutions for the future of shoreside and terminal operations. The MOU follows an ongoing joint project that was previously initiated between the companies to provide lower-carbon fuel solutions by designing, building and operating the nation’s largest LNG bunker barge on the US East Coast.

Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley’s development of lower-emissions solutions for a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego, where Crowley’s “eWolf,” the first all-electric US ship assist tug, will begin service in 2023.

The MOU aligns with Crowley’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in collaboration with partners, promoting industry-wide accountability and action toward a common goal which benefits both people and planet.

“We recognize that the world is in the midst of an energy transition, and we’re working hard to play our part,” said Maarten Poort, general manager of Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas, in a press release.

Under this MOU, Shell and Crowley are continuing to look more broadly at how they can jointly develop sustainable solutions across the US maritime sector, possibly including lower-emissions vessels and technology at ports across the West, Gulf, and East Coast regions and electrification and net-zero solutions at terminals.