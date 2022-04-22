If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Technology, Gov’t Create a Brighter Future for Small and Mid-Sized Commercial Solar

solar panelsGrowth in the US solar photovoltaic market — US capacity was at 1.183 gigawatts in 2008 compared to 21.3 gigawatts today — has primarily been driven by the residential sector and large-scale initiatives from only the largest corporations, as well as utility companies. For small- and mid-sized businesses, the lack of easy and cost-efficient methods to evaluate and mitigate the risk of solar projects has historically been a significant barrier to entry. But technology is creating a brighter future for small- and mid-sized businesses looking to invest in solar, TechCrunch reports. And the government is seeking to help, as well.

Smaller commercial facilities don’t have the economies of scale and other benefits enjoyed by larger corporations, making it more difficult to find investors. But there is a growing trend among both the government and tech companies that hope to make solar energy more affordable for small businesses and home owners. Last fall, small and medium-sized businesses in the UK were being encouraged to take advantage of their Annual Investment Allowance (AIA), a government incentive in which businesses can benefit from 100 percent tax relief until the end of 2015 on up to $798,000 spent on plant or machinery, including onsite renewable energy and solar PV. And earlier this month, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a bill that may encourage investment in solar technology for small businesses, according to NJ Spotlight. The bill, S-2420, is backed by clean-energy advocates and the solar industry; New Jersey pledges to have more than 22% of its power come from solar energy and other renewable energy by 2020.

Meanwhile, a number of tech companies are building tools that make solar a more viable option for small businesses. HelioScope, for example, provides CAD-like tools built specifically for solar so companies can quickly design exactly the system they want to build, and making it easier to decide which proposals are worth the time and how to make the most of them. Another company, WiserCapital, offers an interactive platform that helps stakeholders – host facilities, systems integrators, and energy investors – gain an understanding of the economic opportunities of third-party financed solar projects, along with a streamlined process to support them.

The TechCrunch article reports that, according to the 2015 Solar Investment Index, 83 percent of investors will make solar investments a priority in the next five years.

Photo via Shutterstock

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Bloom Energy and EQT Close a CTA for Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas
Budweiser Launches Program to Help Power the World with Renewable Electricity
Clark Pacific Transitions to Nearly 100% Renewable Energy
Plug Supplies Walmart with Green Hydrogen to Power Lift Fleet
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.