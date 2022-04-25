If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Tyson Foods Facilities Achieve Zero Waste to Landfill Validation

Tyson Zero Waste
(Credit: Tyson Foods)

Tyson Foods used a waste management system to ensure waste stayed out of landfills, and as a result six of its plants have been recognized for those efforts.

The plants achieved Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) gold level validation by the Environmental Claim Validation Procedure. The Tyson facilities were recognized for reducing the production of all by-products like animal fats, hides and inedible proteins, and for using the waste management system to reuse or recycle its remaining by-products, which also helped increase the plants’ efficiency.

The plants, which are located in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Georgia, earned the status by diverting 95% to 99% of their waste from landfills. The company says by reducing the waste it has also cut greenhouse gas emissions through the reduction of energy use needed to create new materials.

Tyson Foods says the waste management system was designed and integrated to ensure resources were used to the greatest extent possible. Tyson says by reducing its dependence on landfills it will also help the company cut costs.

Waste management systems can be a key part of sustainability efforts, such as Rubicon Technologies’ digital recycling and waste management platform that is helping businesses like SRS Distribution and cities like Houston with improvements. In Atlanta, State Farm Arena has diverted more than 1 million pounds of waste from landfills as it strives to become a zero waste arena.

To achieve ZWTL targets, each location identifies methods for handling waste in innovative ways to avoid disposal at landfills. The validation process provides criteria for how to dispose of materials such as packaging, compost, liquids and food.

The zero waste effort is part of Tyson Food’s ESG targets, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% through 2030, lowering water use intensity and developing sustainable packaging. The company says it plans to have more of its facilities achieve zero waste validation.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Wendy’s to Tie Compensation to ESG Targets, Address Overall Emissions
State Farm Arena Diverts 90% of All Waste during Events, Achieves Platinum Certification
Smart Building Management Systems Slashing Energy Use
Investors, Regulations Drive Oil and Gas ESG Disclosures
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.