US Foods Commits to Using 100% Renewable Diesel for its Distribution Centers

US Foods Holding Corp. today issued its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. In the report, the company details how it will convert all California broadline distribution centers’ onsite fueling to 100% renewable diesel fuel by mid-2022.

The 2021 CSR Report uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Food Retailers & Distributors 2018 Standard, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. US Foods’ 2021 CSR Report highlights include:

Products: Providing a growing portfolio of products that offer social or environmental benefits.

Continued to grow the number of products across its local, sustainable, and well-being offerings, with a total of more than 2,300 differentiated products available today.

Continued to uphold the company’s sustainable seafood goal, with 100% of the company’s Harbor Banks brand meeting US Foods Serve Good or Progress Check program standards.

Planet: Improving fleet and facility efficiencies to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.