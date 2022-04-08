Yankee Stadium Introduces Biodegradable, Compostable Straws

A biodegradable and compostable drinking straw will be available for baseball fans in New York at Yankee Stadium this season.

The phade straw by WinCup is a non-petroleum, non-forest-based bioplastic product that is made with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which is a biodegradable biopolymer made from the fermentation of canola oil. WinCup says the straw will act like traditional plastic straws but with lower greenhouse gas emission and waste impacts.

The straw has already been introduced at stadiums and other venues across the country, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Gillette Stadium in New England and at the 2021 PGA Championship in South Carolina.

PHAs are natural and biodegradable polyesters that are produced by microorganisms such as bacteria. They will biodegrade in natural environments, including marine environments, according to Chemical and Engineering News.

Being able to be used in items like single-use plastics such as straws can potentially help industries as they seek to tackle problem and hard to recycle plastics. WinCup says the straw is certified for composting commercially or at home.

The straw is part of the Yankee Stadium’s sustainability efforts, which include a commitment to achieving net zero waste and promoting composting and recycling. Approximately 85% of the stadium’s total waste is diverted from landfills, according to the Yankees.

In 2019 the Yankees became the first major North American sports franchise to participate in the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework. Other initiatives at the stadium include LED lighting, energy efficient technologies, offsetting emissions and water conservation.

Sustainability at venues and events continues to be a trending effort in the entertainment industry, especially in terms of waste and recycling.

Earlier this year State Farm Arena in Atlanta said fans at a Billie Eilish performance diverted 92% of waste from landfills and the arena said it diverted more than 1 million pounds of waste at its 2021 events. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and venues in Denver, Los Angeles and London also have recyclable aluminum drink and packaging initiatives from Ball.