Aspiring to Be the Most Sustainable TiO2 Enterprise in the World

We’re at a crossroads.

Not simply as a company or an industry, but as a society. We’re facing some of the greatest challenges we’ve ever seen, and if something doesn’t drastically change, future generations will be forced to bear the consequences. From climate change and depleting natural resources to social injustice and political unrest, the list can seem endless and even defeating. But I—and the Chemours executive team—believe our planet, customers, and communities deserve more, and that corporations have a responsibility to help solve these seemingly unsolvable challenges.

At Chemours, we’re committed to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential. We like to say we’re a different kind of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) producer, one that creates a brighter, more durable, and efficient world by tackling some of society’s greatest challenges.

For nearly a century, we have delivered high-quality TiO 2 for customers around the globe in coatings, plastics, and laminates applications. Guided by our industry-leading innovation, technical expertise, and continued collaboration, we believe we have an opportunity and an obligation to move our customers and our planet forward.

True leadership requires ambitious thinking and bold action. That’s why we’re aspiring to be the most sustainable TiO 2 enterprise in the world. It’s no secret, manufacturing TiO 2 is energy intensive, but that should not stop us from striving to set a new standard, to be best-in-our-class, and to lead our industry forward.

I’m excited to announce a clear set of sustainability goals for the Titanium Technologies business unit, which will both advance our Chemours Corporate Responsibility Commitments and guide our business strategy. We will advance sustainability within our gates and communities, with our customers, and across industries, because doing what’s right for our people and planet IS good business:

Within Our Gates & Communities

We’re committed to responsible manufacturing and continually searching for ways to increase uptime, capacity, and community support, while reducing our environmental impact. We’re striving to reduce site energy intensity by at least 20% (vs. 2018 baseline), implement waste reduction technologies across all sites, and invest a minimum of $5 million in our communities by 2030.

With Our Customers

We strive to be our customers’ thought partner and innovation resource, helping optimize their processes and collaborating on their next great offering to minimize impact on our shared planet. That means 100% of our new offerings will include a sustainability value proposition, specifically referencing products’ efficiency, durability, and/or safety.

Across Industries

As an industry leader, we have a responsibility to not only lead TiO 2 innovation, but to lend our expertise to solve societal challenges beyond our base offering. To do so, we’ll drive collaboration and innovation –in TiO 2 and beyond–to advance societal megatrends and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Boldly Leading to Build a Better Tomorrow

To create a better world—for our customers, our employees, and our planet—we must set ambitious goals and commit wholeheartedly to achieving them. I’m still a capitalist at heart, and this mission is rooted in purpose as well as profits. Contrary to popular belief, those are NOT mutually exclusive pursuits. I’m fully confident in our ability to accomplish these goals because of our tremendous team of passionate, talented, and courageous individuals. Now, let’s tackle some of society’s greatest challenges together!

Ed Sparks – President, Titanium Technologies and Chemical Solutions – Ed brings nearly 30 years of experience—including 21 years at DuPont—to lead Chemours’ Titanium Technologies & Chemical Solutions divisions, meet customer needs, and drive innovation and growth for Chemours. Ed’s storied career has included roles across operations, technology, strategy, sales, and commercial leadership. Most recently, Ed served as president of Fluoroproducts where in 18-months he was able to drive significant improvements to plant operations, cost rationalization, and business continuity. Since becoming president of Chemical Solutions in 2018, he has applied the same strategic leadership to drive value and record margins for the segment.

Ed is particularly passionate about Chemours’ Customer Centered core value. He believes we must grow our customers’ business to grow our own, and that requires putting our customers at the forefront of every business decision. Ed works to understand customers’ growth strategies by cultivating a deep understanding of their processes, strategies, and drivers.

A graduate of Tennessee Technological University, in Cookeville, Tennessee, with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, Ed earned a Six Sigma Black Belt in 2002 and became an APICS Certified Supply Chain Professional in 2011. He is a member of the board of directors for the National Association of Manufacturers, and previously served on the board of directors for the American Coatings Association and United Way of Southern Chester County and led fundraising campaigns for education and crisis intervention programs.